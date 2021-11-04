Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends slide below 1.3500 to one-month lows

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.3500 to one-month lows
The GBP/USD slide was triggered by the Bank of England and more recently reinforced by a rally of the US dollar across the board. Cable broke under 1.3500, reaching at 1.3482, the lowest level in a month. It is falling almost two hundred pips on Thursday, having the worst performance in weeks. The pound remains under pressure after the BoE decision. US dollar gains momentum as stocks turn lower and despite a decline in US yields. GBP/USD drops almost two hundred pips, heads for third lowers close since December. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3494
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0192
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|1.3686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3705
|Daily SMA50
|1.371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3768
|Daily SMA200
|1.3852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3692
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3829
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3746
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3801
BOE Quick Analysis: GBP/USD buy opportunity? Three reasons why the no-hike fall has gone too far
A decision on a knife's edge, or coin-toss – and it fell towards refraining from action. The Bank of England has left its interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, the lowest in the institution's 300+ history. GBP/USD reacted accordingly – and in line with its extreme volatility – tumbling down toward 1.3550, nearly 100 pips. The BOE has left rates unchanged but could do it when QE ends next month. Two members voted to raise rates, and others could join. Forecasts are pointing to 5% inflation and 4% unemployment, reflecting a hot economy. Read more...
Pound sinks on BoE shocker
The BoE surprised the markets by maintaining rates at 0.10% at today’s policy meeting. There had been high expectations that the bank would raise rates by 15 basis points, but in the end, the MPC doves won this battle. The vote to keep rates on hold suggests that the bank is not in a rush to raise rates anytime soon. This may cause some head-scratching in the markets, as Governor Bailey has been sending strong signals that the bank needed to act in order to contain surging inflation, raising expectations of a rate hike at the meeting. Yet Bailey was one of the members voting against a rate hike. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold: Bears moving on for the kill ahead of NFP
The price of gold was ending the day higher by 1.25% after travelling from a low of $1,769.64 to a high of $1,798.95 despite a front footed greenback as investors bought the post-Federal Reserve USD dip.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.