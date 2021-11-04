Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends slide below 1.3500 to one-month lows

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.3500 to one-month lows

The GBP/USD slide was triggered by the Bank of England and more recently reinforced by a rally of the US dollar across the board. Cable broke under 1.3500, reaching at 1.3482, the lowest level in a month. It is falling almost two hundred pips on Thursday, having the worst performance in weeks. The pound remains under pressure after the BoE decision. US dollar gains momentum as stocks turn lower and despite a decline in US yields. GBP/USD drops almost two hundred pips, heads for third lowers close since December. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3494 Today Daily Change -0.0192 Today Daily Change % -1.40 Today daily open 1.3686 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3705 Daily SMA50 1.371 Daily SMA100 1.3768 Daily SMA200 1.3852 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3692 Previous Daily Low 1.3608 Previous Weekly High 1.3829 Previous Weekly Low 1.3668 Previous Monthly High 1.3834 Previous Monthly Low 1.3434 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.366 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.364 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3632 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3577 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3547 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3716 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3746 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3801

BOE Quick Analysis: GBP/USD buy opportunity? Three reasons why the no-hike fall has gone too far

A decision on a knife's edge, or coin-toss – and it fell towards refraining from action. The Bank of England has left its interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, the lowest in the institution's 300+ history. GBP/USD reacted accordingly – and in line with its extreme volatility – tumbling down toward 1.3550, nearly 100 pips. The BOE has left rates unchanged but could do it when QE ends next month. Two members voted to raise rates, and others could join. Forecasts are pointing to 5% inflation and 4% unemployment, reflecting a hot economy. Read more...

Pound sinks on BoE shocker

The BoE surprised the markets by maintaining rates at 0.10% at today’s policy meeting. There had been high expectations that the bank would raise rates by 15 basis points, but in the end, the MPC doves won this battle. The vote to keep rates on hold suggests that the bank is not in a rush to raise rates anytime soon. This may cause some head-scratching in the markets, as Governor Bailey has been sending strong signals that the bank needed to act in order to contain surging inflation, raising expectations of a rate hike at the meeting. Yet Bailey was one of the members voting against a rate hike. Read more...