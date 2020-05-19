Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends recovery despite terrible jobless claims but pivotal barriers stay so far intact [Video]

GBP/USD attempting to end bearish trend formation [Video]

GBPUSD dropped as low as 1.2074 after breaking the 1.2246 neckline of the bearish double top pattern on the four-hour chart. The price is now pushing efforts to recover above that border and distance itself from its shorter-term moving averages (SMAs) in order to eliminate negative trend signals.

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends recovery despite terrible jobless claims but pivotal barriers stay so far intact

Cable extends Monday’s recovery, fueled by rise in global stocks and fresh risk appetite, to hit session high at 1.2267 (the highest since 13 May) in early European trading on Tuesday.

UK jobs data showed increase in employment and lower unemployment rate in March that partially offset terrible jobless claims (+856K, the highest since 1996). Recovery could be attracted by thin daily cloud (1.2304/27) but faces strong barriers at 1.2268 (falling 10DMA) and 1.2291 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2642/1.2074).

Break here and through daily cloud is required to spark stronger correction and sideline prevailing idea of formation of dead cat bounce pattern.

Extended upticks need to clear converged 20/55DMA's (1.2350) to confirm reversal.

GBP/USD sits near multi-day tops, around mid-1.2200s

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early part of Tuesday's trading session and was last seen trading near multi-day tops, around mid-1.2200s.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early part of Tuesday's trading session and was last seen trading near multi-day tops, around mid-1.2200s.

The pair built on the previous day's strong intraday short-covering move of over 150 pips from seven-week lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The positive momentum was fueled by some follow-through selling around the US dollar, which remained on the defensive in the wake of the prevalent risk-on mood.