Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends recovery despite terrible jobless claims but pivotal barriers stay so far intact [Video]

GBP/USD attempting to end bearish trend formation [Video]

GBPUSD dropped as low as 1.2074 after breaking the 1.2246 neckline of the bearish double top pattern on the four-hour chart. The price is now pushing efforts to recover above that border and distance itself from its shorter-term moving averages (SMAs) in order to eliminate negative trend signals. Read More...

 

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends recovery despite terrible jobless claims but pivotal barriers stay so far intact

Cable extends Monday’s recovery, fueled by rise in global stocks and fresh risk appetite, to hit session high at 1.2267 (the highest since 13 May) in early European trading on Tuesday.
UK jobs data showed increase in employment and lower unemployment rate in March that partially offset terrible jobless claims (+856K, the highest since 1996). Recovery could be attracted by thin daily cloud (1.2304/27) but faces strong barriers at 1.2268 (falling 10DMA) and 1.2291 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2642/1.2074).
Break here and through daily cloud is required to spark stronger correction and sideline prevailing idea of formation of dead cat bounce pattern.
Extended upticks need to clear converged 20/55DMA’s (1.2350) to confirm reversal. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD sits near multi-day tops, around mid-1.2200s

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early part of Tuesday's trading session and was last seen trading near multi-day tops, around mid-1.2200s.

The pair built on the previous day's strong intraday short-covering move of over 150 pips from seven-week lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The positive momentum was fueled by some follow-through selling around the US dollar, which remained on the defensive in the wake of the prevalent risk-on mood. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2238
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.2194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2357
Daily SMA50 1.2308
Daily SMA100 1.2661
Daily SMA200 1.2663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2228
Previous Daily Low 1.2076
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.217
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1952
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2408

