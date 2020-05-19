Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends recovery despite terrible jobless claims but pivotal barriers stay so far intact [Video]

GBP/USD attempting to end bearish trend formation [Video]
GBPUSD dropped as low as 1.2074 after breaking the 1.2246 neckline of the bearish double top pattern on the four-hour chart. The price is now pushing efforts to recover above that border and distance itself from its shorter-term moving averages (SMAs) in order to eliminate negative trend signals. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends recovery despite terrible jobless claims but pivotal barriers stay so far intact
Cable extends Monday’s recovery, fueled by rise in global stocks and fresh risk appetite, to hit session high at 1.2267 (the highest since 13 May) in early European trading on Tuesday.
UK jobs data showed increase in employment and lower unemployment rate in March that partially offset terrible jobless claims (+856K, the highest since 1996). Recovery could be attracted by thin daily cloud (1.2304/27) but faces strong barriers at 1.2268 (falling 10DMA) and 1.2291 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2642/1.2074).
Break here and through daily cloud is required to spark stronger correction and sideline prevailing idea of formation of dead cat bounce pattern.
Extended upticks need to clear converged 20/55DMA’s (1.2350) to confirm reversal. Read More...
GBP/USD sits near multi-day tops, around mid-1.2200s
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early part of Tuesday's trading session and was last seen trading near multi-day tops, around mid-1.2200s.
The pair built on the previous day's strong intraday short-covering move of over 150 pips from seven-week lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The positive momentum was fueled by some follow-through selling around the US dollar, which remained on the defensive in the wake of the prevalent risk-on mood. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2357
|Daily SMA50
|1.2308
|Daily SMA100
|1.2661
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2228
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2408
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
