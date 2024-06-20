Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends losses past 1.2700, traders eye 100-DMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses past 1.2700, traders eye 100-DMA

The Pound Sterling collapsed during the North American session, below the 1.2700 figure after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to keep rates unchanged but hinted at a possible cut in the summer. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2677, down 0.30%. Read More...

Pound Sterling extends decline after BoE meeting

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades a quarter of a percent lower on Thursday in the 1.2680s against the US Dollar (USD), after the Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting, a key event for GBP pairs. Read More...

GBP/USD finds a foothold ahead of BoE’s upcoming rate call

GBP/USD elbowed its way firmly above 1.2700 in quiet Wednesday trading as GBP traders gear up for Thursday’s latest outing from the Bank of England (BoE), which is expected to keep rates on hold at 5.25% even as UK economic data continues to miss the mark, but not badly enough to spark institutional fears of an outright recession. Read More...
 
