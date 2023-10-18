Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends losses around 1.2170, awaits UK CPI

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could show interest once 1.2200 is confirmed as support

Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area in the European morning on Wednesday. The technical outlook is yet to point to a build up of bullish momentum but additional gains could be seen if the pair starts using 1.2200 as support.

Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 6.7% on a yearly basis in September, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.5%. The annual Core CPI rose 6.1% in the same period, compared to 6.2% increase recorded in August. Read more ...

GBP/USD extends losses around 1.2170, awaits UK CPI

GBP/USD extends losses on the second successive day, trading lower around 1.2160 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The upbeat economic data from the United States (US) exerts pressure on the pair.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed that Retail Sales surpassed expectations of 0.3% MoM, rising to 0.7% in September. Additionally, the Retail Sales Control Group recorded a notable increase of 0.6%, compared to the previous hike of 0.2%. Read more ...

Pound Sterling struggles to extend upside as high inflation dampens economic outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovered buying interest after the United Kingdom ONS reported that inflation in September remained higher than expectations. The GBP/USD pair could come out of the woods as the stalled inflation report would elevate risks of further policy-tightening by the Bank of England (BoE) in the November monetary policy meeting.

A sticky Consumer Price Index (CPI) would cast doubts on whether UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would stick to his promise of halving inflation to 5.5% by the year-end. The consequences of high inflationary pressures are expected to dampen the UK’s housing sector further, which has been struggling for a firm footing due to elevated borrowing costs. Read more ...