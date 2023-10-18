Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends losses around 1.2170, awaits UK CPI

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could show interest once 1.2200 is confirmed as support

Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area in the European morning on Wednesday. The technical outlook is yet to point to a build up of bullish momentum but additional gains could be seen if the pair starts using 1.2200 as support.

Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 6.7% on a yearly basis in September, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.5%. The annual Core CPI rose 6.1% in the same period, compared to 6.2% increase recorded in August. Read more ...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD extends losses around 1.2170, awaits UK CPI

GBP/USD extends losses on the second successive day, trading lower around 1.2160 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The upbeat economic data from the United States (US) exerts pressure on the pair.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed that Retail Sales surpassed expectations of 0.3% MoM, rising to 0.7% in September. Additionally, the Retail Sales Control Group recorded a notable increase of 0.6%, compared to the previous hike of 0.2%. Read more ...

Pound Sterling struggles to extend upside as high inflation dampens economic outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovered buying interest after the United Kingdom ONS reported that inflation in September remained higher than expectations. The GBP/USD pair could come out of the woods as the stalled inflation report would elevate risks of further policy-tightening by the Bank of England (BoE) in the November monetary policy meeting.

A sticky Consumer Price Index (CPI) would cast doubts on whether UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would stick to his promise of halving inflation to 5.5% by the year-end. The consequences of high inflationary pressures are expected to dampen the UK’s housing sector further, which has been struggling for a firm footing due to elevated borrowing costs. Read more ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2187
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.2183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2203
Daily SMA50 1.2442
Daily SMA100 1.2596
Daily SMA200 1.2444
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2217
Previous Daily Low 1.2133
Previous Weekly High 1.2337
Previous Weekly Low 1.2123
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2138
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2094
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2054
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2307

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area as mood sours

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area as mood sours

EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0550 area on Wednesday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar find demand and weighs on the pair as markets await US data releases while keeping an eye on geopolitics.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.2200 amid modest USD recovery

GBP/USD falls below 1.2200 amid modest USD recovery

After rising above 1.2200 following the UK inflation data on Wednesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned flat on the day near 1.2180. As safe-haven flows started to dominate the financial markets, the US Dollar managed to find demand and limited the pair's upside.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,940

Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,940

Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly a month above $1,940 on Wednesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions fuel XAU/USD's rally mid-week as investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Gold News

Tether volume more than doubles as top whales accumulate USDT amid ETF mania

Tether volume more than doubles as top whales accumulate USDT amid ETF mania

Tether experienced a surge in transaction volume, its highest in two months, due to a false spot Bitcoin ETF approval report. The stablecoin's 24-hour volume jumped from $12 billion on Sunday to $47 billion on Monday. 

Read more

Middle East turmoil consumes global markets

Middle East turmoil consumes global markets

Tension continues to run high in the Middle East, particularly in the lead up to President Biden’s scheduled visit to Israel today. The leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority have all cancelled participation in today’s summit with the US.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures