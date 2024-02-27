Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends its upside below 1.2700, eyes on US GDP data

The GBP/USD pair extends the rally below the 1.2700 psychological barrier during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The FOMC minutes indicated that the Fed had reaffirmed a data-driven approach, leading to a more dovish outlook, which weighs on the US Dollar (USD) and creates a tailwind for the pair. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2685, gaining 0.02% on the day. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling edges higher on improved market sentiment

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a tight range in Monday’s European session as investors need more insights on the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rates for fresh action. The GBP/USD struggles for direction as uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts by the BoE and the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to persist. Read More...
 

GBP/USD edges lower to 1.2660 amid a steady US Dollar, hawkish Fed officials

GBP/USD breaks its four-day winning streak and trades slightly lower around 1.2660 during the Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) maintains its strength on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve’s (Fed) officials, which in turn, undermines the GBP/USD pair. Additionally, the lower February consumer confidence data from the United Kingdom (UK) might have put downward pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2678
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2685
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2631
Daily SMA50 1.2677
Daily SMA100 1.2537
Daily SMA200 1.2571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.27
Previous Daily Low 1.2657
Previous Weekly High 1.271
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2673
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2704
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2747

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

