Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends declines

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD refreshes daily lows amid steady USD, UK data eyed

GBP/USD extends declines on Tuesday. The pair touched a high of 1.3674 in the previous session but failed to preserve the momentum. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3591, down 0.03% for the day. BoE’s inflation stance and Brexit concerns pull sterling lower against USD.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3597
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3643
Daily SMA50 1.3738
Daily SMA100 1.384
Daily SMA200 1.3844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3674
Previous Daily Low 1.3584
Previous Weekly High 1.3659
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3619
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.364
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3562
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3472
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3651
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3741

 

GBP/USD outlook: Hawkish comments on rate expectations lift pound but bulls need more momentum

Cable jumped to the new two-week high (1.3673) in early Monday’s trading, lifted by hawkish comments from UK policymakers regarding earlier than expected rate hike, but gains were so far short-lived. Fresh attempts to break above recent congestion and clear pivotal barriers at 1.3642/62 (20DMA/50% retracement of 1.3912/1.3411) showed initial signs of stall.

EUR/USD loiters around 1.1550 on USD strength, dovish ECB

EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 ahead of UK jobs

GBP/USD is battling 1.3600 ahead of the UK jobs data. The ILO Unemployment Rate is seen lower at 4.5% in August. The US dollar clings to recent gains, as the downbeat mood persists amid stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE could cap the pair's downside.

GBP/USD News

Gold trades with modest gains, upside seems limited

Gold reversed an Asian session dip to the $1,750 area and refreshed daily tops in the last hour. The risk-off impulse was seen as a key factor that extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying might cap any meaningful gains for the metal.

Gold News

Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC

During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.

Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data

October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.

