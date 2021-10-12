Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends declines

GBP/USD refreshes daily lows amid steady USD, UK data eyed
GBP/USD extends declines on Tuesday. The pair touched a high of 1.3674 in the previous session but failed to preserve the momentum. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3591, down 0.03% for the day. BoE’s inflation stance and Brexit concerns pull sterling lower against USD.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3597
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3643
|Daily SMA50
|1.3738
|Daily SMA100
|1.384
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3741
GBP/USD outlook: Hawkish comments on rate expectations lift pound but bulls need more momentum
Cable jumped to the new two-week high (1.3673) in early Monday’s trading, lifted by hawkish comments from UK policymakers regarding earlier than expected rate hike, but gains were so far short-lived. Fresh attempts to break above recent congestion and clear pivotal barriers at 1.3642/62 (20DMA/50% retracement of 1.3912/1.3411) showed initial signs of stall.
