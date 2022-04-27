Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends decline to the 1.2500 area, lowest since July 2020

GBP/USD extends decline to the 1.2500 area, lowest since July 2020
The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.2502, a level last seen back in July 2020. The pair later trimmed losses, rising toward 1.2550. Despite moving off lows, it remains under pressure amid a strong US dollar. A daily close far from the lows or in positive territory could be a positive sign for GBP/USD, suggesting not necessarily a recovery but increasing the odds of a consolidation. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2545
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3015
|Daily SMA50
|1.3171
|Daily SMA100
|1.3323
|Daily SMA200
|1.3491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2773
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.309
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2823
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2439
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.291
GBP/USD Forecast: Will sellers continue to ignore oversold conditions?
GBP/USD has already lost more than 2% this week but is yet to stage a correction. The improving risk mood early Wednesday is doing little to nothing to help the British pound get a foothold but sellers could look to book their profits before betting on further losses. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the greenback continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows. Escalating geopolitical tensions on Russia's threat of a nuclear conflict and heightened concerns over Beijing going into a full lockdown after mass coronavirus testing force investors to seek refuge in the last week of April. Read more...
GBP/USD shines light on $1.26 as potential resistance
Month to date, sterling is 4.5 per cent lower against the US dollar. Week to date, we are 2.3 per cent lower with weekly price elbowing beneath support at $1.2719, a level that may form resistance in the coming weeks. What’s technically interesting is the absence of clear support on the weekly timeframe until reaching a Quasimodo formation at $1.2164. Interestingly, long-term trend direction on the weekly chart has been southbound since late 2007 tops at $2.1161. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD snaps four days of losses and clings to 0.7120s despite a buoyant US dollar
The Australian dollar is recording gains of 0.09% vs. the greenback. China’s Covid-19 outbreak appears to be capped as Shanghai prepares to ease restrictions. Australia’s inflation hits a 20-year high, will the RBA act?
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.