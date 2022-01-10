Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends correction to the 1.3530 zone

The GBP/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Friday and climbed back closer to the 1.3600 mark, or the highest level since November 9 touched earlier last week. The British pound continued drawing support from hopes that the Omicron outbreak won't derail the UK economy and rising bets for further rate hikes by the Bank of England. Apart from this, the post-NFP US dollar selling provided an additional lift to the major. Read more...

GBP/USD has started to move sideways at the beginning of the week after failing to break above 1.3600 on Friday. The pair remains at the mercy of the greenback's market valuations and rising US Treasury bond yields suggesting that GBP/USD could stage a downward correction in the near term. The US December jobs report showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 199,000, falling short of the market expectation of 400,000. Although the dollar faced renewed selling pressure on this disappointing print, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield jumped to its strongest level since January 2020 near 1.8%. Market participants expect the Fed to stay on its tightening path on the stronger-than-expected wage inflation and the low unemployment rate. Read more...

Where is GBPUSD going next in the short and long term? How likely is it GBP/USD will break below 1.3150-132? The currency pair that always trades on the fast lane had an exciting 2021 and is heading for another roller coaster in 2022 . Read more...

