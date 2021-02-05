Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends bounce off three-week low to print two-day run-up

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Battles 10-day SMA below 1.3700
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3685, up 0.08% intraday, amid the initial hour of Friday’s Tokyo session. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s swift move from late January lows while challenging 10-day SMA resistance.
Also favoring the bulls could be the upbeat RSI conditions and easing bearish bias of MACD.It should, however, be noted that the GBP/USD bulls need a clear breakout of the stated SMA resistance, at 1.3685 now.
GBP/USD Forecast: BOE boosts the pound´s demand
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3566 early during the European session amid the broad dollar’s demand, but changed course with the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, surging to 1.3697. As widely anticipated, UK policymakers kept the current policy unchanged. The booster was the MPC stance on negative rates. After conducting a study, the central bank concluded that it would take six months for the financial sector to prepare for a sub-zero rate cut, cooling down the market’s expectations. In fact, policymakers are open to slow the pace of bond-purchases should things improve.
