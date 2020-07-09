Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extended rally focuses key barriers

GBP/USD Forecast: Appetite for more gains after Sunak's meal deal, investors ignoring coronavirus, Brexit

"Meal Deal, not a New Deal" – the opposition's criticism against the scheme to grant a £10 voucher for eating out in August may have been ridiculed, but markets seem content with the government's £30 billion stimulus package.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also presented a job retention plan to get people back to work, and retraining programs for the young. Perhaps more importantly for investors – he clarified that "the job is only beginning." Perhaps after seeing the impact of the special stimulus – and the reaction in financial markets – he will come up with an even greater injection of funds. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Extended rally focuses key barriers

Cable extends advance into fourth consecutive day and hits new three-week high on Thursday, up 1.4% since Monday.

Strong risk sentiment and optimism over EU/UK trade talks continues to boost sterling, with Wednesday’s close above 1.2598 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2813/1.2251) generating bullish signal.

Today’s extension higher approaches strong barriers at 1.2680/87 (Fibo 76.4% / 200DMA), break of which would open way towards weekly cloud top (1.2736) and unmask 10 June peak at 1.2813.

Rising bullish momentum on daily chart supports the advance, but overbought stochastic warns that bulls may take a breather and consolidate before resuming through 200DMA. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls now aim to challenge 200-DMA, around 1.2700 mark

The GBP/USD pair managed to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday and rallied over 100 pips from the vicinity of the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The early uptick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling pressure around the US dollar. Despite growing fears over a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, hopes of a swift economic recovery underpinned the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a positive mood in the equity markets, which, in turn, weighed on the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.

The sterling got an additional boost after the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled an ambitious £30 billion stimulus package to spur economic growth, which included a £2 billion kickstart scheme to create more jobs for young people. Read More...