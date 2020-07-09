Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extended rally focuses key barriers

GBP/USD Forecast: Appetite for more gains after Sunak's meal deal, investors ignoring coronavirus, Brexit
"Meal Deal, not a New Deal" – the opposition's criticism against the scheme to grant a £10 voucher for eating out in August may have been ridiculed, but markets seem content with the government's £30 billion stimulus package.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also presented a job retention plan to get people back to work, and retraining programs for the young. Perhaps more importantly for investors – he clarified that "the job is only beginning." Perhaps after seeing the impact of the special stimulus – and the reaction in financial markets – he will come up with an even greater injection of funds. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Extended rally focuses key barriers
Cable extends advance into fourth consecutive day and hits new three-week high on Thursday, up 1.4% since Monday.
Strong risk sentiment and optimism over EU/UK trade talks continues to boost sterling, with Wednesday’s close above 1.2598 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2813/1.2251) generating bullish signal.
Today’s extension higher approaches strong barriers at 1.2680/87 (Fibo 76.4% / 200DMA), break of which would open way towards weekly cloud top (1.2736) and unmask 10 June peak at 1.2813.
Rising bullish momentum on daily chart supports the advance, but overbought stochastic warns that bulls may take a breather and consolidate before resuming through 200DMA. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls now aim to challenge 200-DMA, around 1.2700 mark
The GBP/USD pair managed to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday and rallied over 100 pips from the vicinity of the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The early uptick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling pressure around the US dollar. Despite growing fears over a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, hopes of a swift economic recovery underpinned the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a positive mood in the equity markets, which, in turn, weighed on the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
The sterling got an additional boost after the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled an ambitious £30 billion stimulus package to spur economic growth, which included a £2 billion kickstart scheme to create more jobs for young people. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.