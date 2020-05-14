Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extended bears pressure major supports [Video]

GBP/USD: Cable is coming under increasing bearish pressure now [Video]
With a third successive negative candle completing yesterday, Cable is coming under increasing bearish pressure now. What is concerning is that the bulls have had their chances in each of those three sessions, only to head for the hills as the session has drawn to a close. The support at $1.2245 has now been broken, to take Cable to a five week low and open the key support at $1.2160 again. The deterioration in momentum indicators is also concerning, as RSI is now falling at seven week lows, whilst MACD lines are deteriorating decisively below neutral and Stochastics drop into bearish configuration. This is now all setting up for a test of the key April low at $1.2160. Read more...
GBP/USD Outlook: Extended bears pressure major supports
Cable probed below 1.22 handle in European trading on Thursday, extending weakness below daily cloud and pressuring key barriers at 1.2174/64 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.2647/7 Apr low). Stronger dollar after Fed's Powell dismissed negative rates weigh on pound, already pressured by record GDP contraction and signals that BoE would increase QE next month. Daily techs in full bearish setup add to negative outlook. Firm break below 1.2174/64 pivots would generate reversal signal as it will signal an end of range trading since early April and also confirm double-top (1.2647/42) where 200DMA repeatedly capped recovery. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Revealed falling wedge pattern
The GBP/USD exchange rate has revealed a falling wedge pattern. During Thursday morning, the rate reversed north from the lower pattern line at 1.2190.
From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the currency pair could continue to trade downwards within the given pattern in the short run. Note that the pair could gain support from the Fibo 38.20% and the weekly S2 in the 1.2166/1.2190 range. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
