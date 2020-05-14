Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extended bears pressure major supports [Video]

GBP/USD: Cable is coming under increasing bearish pressure now [Video]

With a third successive negative candle completing yesterday, Cable is coming under increasing bearish pressure now. What is concerning is that the bulls have had their chances in each of those three sessions, only to head for the hills as the session has drawn to a close. The support at $1.2245 has now been broken, to take Cable to a five week low and open the key support at $1.2160 again. The deterioration in momentum indicators is also concerning, as RSI is now falling at seven week lows, whilst MACD lines are deteriorating decisively below neutral and Stochastics drop into bearish configuration. This is now all setting up for a test of the key April low at $1.2160. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Extended bears pressure major supports

Cable probed below 1.22 handle in European trading on Thursday, extending weakness below daily cloud and pressuring key barriers at 1.2174/64 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.2647/7 Apr low). Stronger dollar after Fed's Powell dismissed negative rates weigh on pound, already pressured by record GDP contraction and signals that BoE would increase QE next month. Daily techs in full bearish setup add to negative outlook. Firm break below 1.2174/64 pivots would generate reversal signal as it will signal an end of range trading since early April and also confirm double-top (1.2647/42) where 200DMA repeatedly capped recovery. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Revealed falling wedge pattern

The GBP/USD exchange rate has revealed a falling wedge pattern. During Thursday morning, the rate reversed north from the lower pattern line at 1.2190.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the currency pair could continue to trade downwards within the given pattern in the short run. Note that the pair could gain support from the Fibo 38.20% and the weekly S2 in the 1.2166/1.2190 range. Read more...