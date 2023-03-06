Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD expected to trade within 1.1925-1.2120

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling rebound llikely to remain capped in near term
Following Friday's decisive rebound, GBP/USD has started the new week in a relatively indecisive manner. The pair was last seen fluctuating in a narrow channel above 1.2000 and the short-term technical outlook suggest that the consolidation is likely to continue.
On Friday, the ISM Services PMI survey from the US revealed that the business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in February and the input inflation remained high in the service sector. Although this data helped the US Dollar find some demand in the American session, the upbeat market mood didn't allow the currency to preserve its strength. Read more...
GBP/USD expected to trade within 1.1925-1.2120 – UOB
According to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD is expected to trade between 1.1925 and 1.2120 in the short-term horizon.
24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to weaken further were incorrect as it rebounded to a high of 1.2049. While upward momentum has not improved much with the rebound, GBP could edge higher to 1.2070. The next resistance at 1.2120 is not expected to come under threat. On the downside, a breach of 1.1985 (minor support is at 1.2005) would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.” Read more...
GBP/USD: Potential descending triangle could be forming with support at 1.1920 levels – OCBC
GBP/USD consolidated last week. Economists at OCBC note that a move below the 1.1920 area could confirm a descending triangle, opening up next support levels at 1.1840 and 1.1720.
“Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear bias. But on the weekly chart, bullish momentum is fading.”
“On price action, a potential descending triangle could be forming with support at 1.1920 levels (200-DMA, triangle support). A decisive break to the downside could fuel more downward pressure. Next support at 1.1840, 1.1720 levels.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2005
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.1985
|Daily SMA200
|1.1916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.0700 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is weighing on the US Dollar and allowing the pair to climb higher.
GBP/USD stays in daily range above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to erase its daily gains after having tested 1.2000 in the European session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following Wall Street's opening bell helps the pair keep its footing ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony on Tuesday.
Gold fluctuates at around $1,850 despite USD weakness
Gold price is finding it difficult to gain traction in the American session on Monday and extending its sideways grind at around $1,850. Although the US Dollar stays under modest selling pressure, the recovery witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield limits XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto markets stay flat after Silvergate crisis, an opportunity in disguise or troubled waters?
Cryptocurrency markets saw a sudden sell-off on March 2 as a slew of companies, including Coinbase, Paxos, Galaxy and others, dropped Silvergate as their banking partner
US jobs data this week to give a key rates steer on US economy
Despite another week of rising yields, European markets still managed to finish last week higher over concern that various inflation measures are starting to tick back higher again, having been in decline over the last few months.