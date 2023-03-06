Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD expected to trade within 1.1925-1.2120

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling rebound llikely to remain capped in near term

Following Friday's decisive rebound, GBP/USD has started the new week in a relatively indecisive manner. The pair was last seen fluctuating in a narrow channel above 1.2000 and the short-term technical outlook suggest that the consolidation is likely to continue.

On Friday, the ISM Services PMI survey from the US revealed that the business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in February and the input inflation remained high in the service sector. Although this data helped the US Dollar find some demand in the American session, the upbeat market mood didn't allow the currency to preserve its strength. Read more...

GBP/USD expected to trade within 1.1925-1.2120 – UOB

According to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD is expected to trade between 1.1925 and 1.2120 in the short-term horizon.

24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to weaken further were incorrect as it rebounded to a high of 1.2049. While upward momentum has not improved much with the rebound, GBP could edge higher to 1.2070. The next resistance at 1.2120 is not expected to come under threat. On the downside, a breach of 1.1985 (minor support is at 1.2005) would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.” Read more...

GBP/USD: Potential descending triangle could be forming with support at 1.1920 levels – OCBC

GBP/USD consolidated last week. Economists at OCBC note that a move below the 1.1920 area could confirm a descending triangle, opening up next support levels at 1.1840 and 1.1720.

“Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear bias. But on the weekly chart, bullish momentum is fading.”

“On price action, a potential descending triangle could be forming with support at 1.1920 levels (200-DMA, triangle support). A decisive break to the downside could fuel more downward pressure. Next support at 1.1840, 1.1720 levels.” Read more...