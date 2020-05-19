Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD exchange rate raised to the weekly PP at 1.2218

GBP/USD: There is still risk to fall back over once more [Video]

The decisive break below $1.2160 support was a key move on Cable. It was a signal of intent and even though the market rebounded from $1.2075 yesterday, there is still the risk of this rebound falling back over once more. The resistance of a two week downtrend sits at $1.2255 will be an early indication of how strong this rebound is. The market is also up into band of overhead supply $1.2160/$1.2265 of all the old April/May lows and again this will be a good indication of how strong this rally really is.

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour sma

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate raised to the weekly PP at 1.2218. During Tuesday morning, the rate was testing the 200-hour SMA near 1.2270.

If the given moving average holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur in the nearest future. In this case the rate could target the psychological level at 1.2100.

