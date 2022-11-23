Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD establishment above 1.2000 is a prerequisite for further upside

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Establishment above 1.2000 is a prerequisite for further upside

The GBP/USD pair is displaying a sideways performance in the early Tokyo session after a juggernaut rally to near 1.2080. The Cable witnessed an immense buying interest after sustaining above the round-level resistance of 1.1900. A significant improvement in investors’ risk appetite strengthened the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has dropped 106.00 despite a firmer jump in the US Durable Goods Order data. It seems that less-hawkish cues on interest rate guidance from the Federal Open Market Committee (Fed) minutes have impacted the US Dollar. Investors should know that US markets are closed today on account of Thanksgiving Day. Read more...

British Pound gets boost from the nice PMI data [Video]

In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz discovered the following unique setups we thought you’d find interesting. Read more...

GBP/USD rallies above 1.2050, prints a new three-month high

The Pound Sterling is rallying back above 1.2000 after the release of mixed economic data out of the United States (US), weighed on the US Dollar (USD). At the same time, a risk-on impulse keeps European and US equities trading with gains ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) last meeting minutes. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2051 after hitting a daily low of 1.1872. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2103
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.2066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1654
Daily SMA50 1.1391
Daily SMA100 1.1643
Daily SMA200 1.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2082
Previous Daily Low 1.1873
Previous Weekly High 1.2029
Previous Weekly Low 1.171
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1952
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1723
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2215
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

