Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD erases Tuesday’s gains and falls below 1.3200

GBP/USD traded slightly higher today, after hitting support slightly below the crossroads of the 1.3170 level, and the upside support line drawn from the low of March 15th . Despite still trading well below the longer-term downside line taken from the high of July 29th, recently, the pair has been printing higher lows and higher highs above the aforementioned upside line, and thus we see chances for more advances for now. Read more...

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase near 1.3200 early Thursday after having closed in negative territory on Wednesday. The improving market mood is helping the pair hold its ground for the time being but a decline below 1.3160 could open the door for additional losses. The sharp drop witnessed in European and US stock indices showed on Wednesday that investors were not looking to rush into a relief rally just yet. In the absence of fresh developments surrounding the Russa-Ukraine conflict, US stock index futures post modest gains early Thursday but market participants could opt to stay on the sidelines while waiting for headlines coming out of the NATO summit. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair slides for the second consecutive day on Thursday and drops below the 1.3200 mark amid a risk-on market mood, which usually favored the British pound, but US central bank hawkishness and broad US dollar strength weighed on the pair . At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3173. As abovementioned, the market sentiment turned sour of late. European indices closed Thursday session with losses, though US stocks keep in the green. In the FX space, the greenback stays firm around 98.89 per the US Dollar Index, approaching the 99.00 mark, while US Treasury yields rise. Read more...

