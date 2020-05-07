Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD erases losses versus USD and EUR, favoured by risk appetite

GBP/USD rebounds almost a hundred pips back above 1.2350 as USD reverses
The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.2265, the lowest in two weeks before rebounding 85 pips, climbing back above 1.2350. The move to the upside was triggered by a reversal of the US dollar.
As of writing, Cable trades at 1.2350 with a bullish intraday momentum, as price hold above the 20-hour moving average (1.2345). The next resistance is located at 1.2380/85 followed by the daily high at 1.2420. A slide back below 1.2300 would increase the odds of a test of the 1.2200 area.
GBP/USD: Hourly indicators are swinging higher in the wake of the Bank of England [Video]
With a breach of the mid-range pivot support band $1.2385/$1.2405 broken, Cable fell decisively yesterday and has taken on a mild negative bias within the range once more. Subsequently, the key April support at $1.2245 is under threat if this near term move continues. However, the technical corrective move lower is under threat of correction today on a positive reaction to this morning’s (early) Bank of England monetary policy decision.
