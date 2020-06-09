Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD erased losses and rises to test daily highs

GBP/USD: Solid downside correction on weekly base chart from resistance 1.2780/90
The GBP/USD keeps getting away from the upper main channel line and just a few hours ago bulls have managed to push the price towards the short-term supply zone located between the levels of 1.2747 - 1.2786. So far the price was rejected from the zone, but the momentum is still strong and positive, so another wave up is very likely. Nevertheless, the market conditions on the H4 time frame are now extremely overbought, so please keep an eye on the price developments around the level of 1.2747. The immediate support is seen at the level of 1.2645.
GBP/USD jumps toward 1.2750 as US dollar tumbles
The GBP/USD pair rose more than a hundred pips from the daily low it reached during the European session at 1.2616. It recently climbed to 1.2743, slightly below the daily top of 1.2755, the strongest since March 12.
Cable gained momentum on the back of a weaker US dollar. The greenback was recovering ground but it turned to the downside, extending the decline that started more than a week ago. The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke under 96.50 and tumbled to 96.30, the lowest since mid-March.
