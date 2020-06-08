Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD erased earlier losses and rose back to the 1.2700 area

GBP/USD rebounds back to the 1.2700 area

The GBP/USD pair erased earlier losses and rose back to the 1.2700 area. The pair bottomed at 1.2627, but it then rebounded, climbing back into positive territory. Still, it was unable to clearly regain the 1.2700 zone but is it trading at 1.2685, up 20 pips for the day.

The rebound took place as the US dollar weakened again. The DXY turned negative, falling back below 97.00. The greenback is being affected by a decline in US yields. US bonds are higher on Monday, even as equity prices also gain. The Dow Jones is up 0.85% and the Nasdaq 0.30%.

GBP/USD: The key for Cable will now be how the market reacts to the breakout at $1.2645

Cable broke through the key resistance of the April highs at $1.2645 on Friday. The candle was a little uncertain, but (closing over -50 pips below session highs of $1.2730) but the move has regained some upside momentum this morning, adding over +40 pips in early moves. The key for Cable will now be how the market reacts to the breakout at $1.2645. Cable has been positive on a closing basis in nine of the past ten sessions, and how the bulls respond to profit-taking could now define whether the bulls can trust the breakout.

