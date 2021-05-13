Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ends sideways trading

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls on the defensive amid an extended selloff in equities
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session, consolidating the previous day's US CPI-inspired losses. A surge in the US consumer prices fueled speculations the Fed will raise rates sooner rather than later. This was evident from a sharp intraday spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, triggered aggressive short-covering around the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond witnessed a modest pullback from the 1.7% threshold. This, in turn, held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and extended some support to the major. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Ends sideways trading
The release of the US Consumer Price Index caused two hours of high volatility during the mid-day of Wednesday. It was followed up by a decline. By the middle of Thursday's trading, the rate had passed the support of the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.4078 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.4064.
In the near term future, the rate was expected to continue to decline, as it had no technical support as low as the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.3985. On the other hand, the rate appeared to be finding support in the round exchange rate level of 1.4050. Read more...
GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to 1.4000 mark, moves little post-US data
The GBP/USD pair managed to recover a major part of its intraday losses and was seen trading with modest losses, just below mid-1.4100s during the early North American session.
The pair witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday and added to the previous day's hotter-than-expected US CPI-inspired losses. The downfall pulled the GBP/USD pair away from two-and-half-month tops, around the 1.4165 region touched on Tuesday, though stalled near the key 1.4000 psychological mark. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.405
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.4052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3929
|Daily SMA50
|1.3868
|Daily SMA100
|1.3804
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4153
|Previous Daily Low
|1.405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4223
