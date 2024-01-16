Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower to near 1.2690 on risk aversion

British Pound slips as wage growth slides
The British pound is sharply lower on Tuesday after a solid UK employment report. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2641, down 0.68%. The UK employment report indicated that the labour market remains solid while wage growth is falling rapidly. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% and the economy added 73,000 jobs in the three months to November, following 55,000 in the previous release and above the market estimate of 50,000.
The key segment of the employment release was wage growth. Average earnings including bonuses in the three months to November eased to 6.5%, down from 7.2% a month earlier and 8.5% four months ago. Read more...
GBP/USD edges lower to near 1.2690 on risk aversion, Houthi attacks US ships
GBP/USD moves lower to near 1.2690 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) on risk aversion, which could be attributed to the concerns regarding geopolitical risks, dominating the sentiment of market participants. Furthermore, traders await the labor market data from the United Kingdom to be released on Tuesday.
UK Claimant Count Change came in at 16K in November, while the ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) is forecasted to hold steady at 4.2%. October’s Employment Change printed 50K figures. Additionally, Tuesday’s testimony of the Governor Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England (BoE) has been canceled which was scheduled before the Lords' Economic Affairs Committee in London. Traders would like to observe if the BoE’s Governor speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Read more...
Pound Sterling plunges amid headwinds of soft UK wage growth, risk-off sentiment
The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls sharply on Tuesday's European morning session as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a sharp slowdown in the Average Earnings data for three months ending November. The labor market remained steady in this period despite vulnerable economic conditions in the domestic and overseas markets. A softer-than-projected wage growth is expected to convince investors more about early rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE).
The UK economy is exposed to a technical recession as the ONS reported a contraction in the third quarter of 2023. The BoE is also less confident about any growth in the final quarter of 2023 due to higher interest rates and a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Now, a softer inflation outlook, along with fears of further economic pain, could allow BoE policymakers to roll back their tight interest rate stance. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2643
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.2727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2714
|Daily SMA50
|1.2603
|Daily SMA100
|1.2452
|Daily SMA200
|1.2547
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2713
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2674
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
