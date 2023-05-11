Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower ahead of BoE meeting

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers shy away, eyes on BoE policy decisions
GBP/USD has retreated below 1.2600 early Thursday after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 on Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt as focus shift to the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements.
On Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure after the data from the US showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.9% on a yearly basis in April, compared to the market expectation of 5%. The cautious market stance, however, didn't allow GBP/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. Read more ...
GBP/USD edges lower ahead of BoE meeting
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates today for a 12th consecutive time, with a 25-basis point hike. This would bring the benchmark cash rate to 4.50%. The BoE can’t be faulted for not being aggressive, but it failed to react to rising inflation fast enough and has found itself playing catch-up with inflation. In March, CPI dipped but remained in double digits, at 10.1%. This has led to a severe cost-of-living crisis and the BoE has little choice but to continue raising rates until it is clear that inflation is on a downswing.
The BoE remains optimistic and projected in February that inflation would fall to 3% within 12 months. This may be a bit of a stretch but I expect inflation to fall more quickly as the rate hikes make themselves felt and cool economic activity. Read more ...
GBP/USD bounces off multi-day low, climbs back to 1.2600 after BoE's 25 bps lift-off
The GBP/USD pair recovers a few pips from a four-day low touched this Thursday and bounces back above the 1.2600 round-figure mark after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its policy decision.
As was widely expected, the UK central bank raised its benchmark interest rates for the 12th time in a row, by 25 bps to 4.50%. In the accompanying monetary policy statement, the BoE indicated that persistently high inflationary pressures would require further tightening. This, in turn, underpins the British Pound and assists the GBP/USD pair to stall the overnight retracement slide from the 1.2680 region, or its highest level since April 2022. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2609
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2504
|Daily SMA50
|1.2337
|Daily SMA100
|1.224
|Daily SMA200
|1.1957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.268
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2603
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly after testing 1.0900
EUR/USD has resumed its slide in the American session and tested 1.0900 before staging a modest rebound. Risk aversion leads financial markets, with stocks in sell-off mode, hinting at further US Dollar gains. US PPI rose by less than anticipated in April, in line with an on-hold Fed.
GBP/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.2500
GBP/USD has continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in a week near 1.2500 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar strength and Bank of England Governor Bailey's cautious comments on the policy outlook weigh heavily on the pair.
Gold hit by broad US Dollar demand, drops below $2,020
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $2,020 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment provides boost to US Dollar and weighs on XAU/USD while retreating US yields limits the pair's upside for now.
Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains
Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600, as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.