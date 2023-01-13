GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling's bullish bias stays intact above 1.2200

GBP/USD has benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and reached its highest level since December 15 at 1.2250. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish stays intact and additional gains could be witnessed once 1.2250 is confirmed as support.

The data from the US revealed that the Consumer Price Index declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis in December. The Core CPI, which strips volatile energy and food prices, was up 0.3% in the same period. Finally, annual Core CPI arrived at 5.7%, down from 6% in November, as expected. Although the US Dollar struggled to find direction with the initial reaction to the US inflation report, dovish comments from Fed officials triggered a sharp decline in the US T-bond yields and weighed heavily on the currency. Read more...

GBP/USD edges higher as GDP outperforms

The British pound is slightly higher on Friday. GBP/USD is trading at 1.2234, up 0.24%. The pound has enjoyed a solid week, with gains of 1.2%.

US inflation continues to decline and slowed for a sixth straight month in December. Headline CPI fell to 6.5%, down from 7.1% and matching the estimate. The drop was driven by lower prices for gasoline as well as new and used vehicles. Core CPI showed a similar trend, dropping from 6.0% to 5.7%, which matched the forecast. Inflation is coming down slowly and remains much higher than the Fed’s 2% target, as any Fed member will be quick to point out. Still, it’s clear that inflation is on the right path as the impact of the Fed’s aggressive tightening cycle is being felt in the economy. Read more...

GBP/USD:Losses below 1.2180 may extend the dip – Scotiabank

GBP/USD drifts from the 1.2250 area. A dip under 1.2180 could drag the pair down a little more, in the view of economists at Scotiabank.

“A sharp rebound from last week’s low and additional gains in Cable this week are positive developments for the Pound but Cable gains are struggling to overcome still weak or bearish longer run trend oscillators which may hamper progress unless or until spot can better the Dec peak at 1.2450.” Read more...