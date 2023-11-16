Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher amid US economic slowdown

GBP/USD edges higher amid US economic slowdown, expectations for Fed cuts

The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to its earlier gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday as the economy in the United States (US) deteriorates further, warranting no additional tightening by the Federal Reserve. In price action terms, the GBP/USD jumped from daily lows of 1.2370 and trades at 1.2447, up 0.26%. Read More...

GBP/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.2580 – UOB

GBP/USD could extend the rebound to the 1.2580 zone in the near term, note UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Economist Lee Sue Ann. Read More...

Today last price 1.2421
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.241
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2235
Daily SMA50 1.2258
Daily SMA100 1.2513
Daily SMA200 1.2441
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2502
Previous Daily Low 1.2404
Previous Weekly High 1.2429
Previous Weekly Low 1.2187
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2464
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2375
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.234
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2277
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2537
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2571

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hovers below 1.2400 backed by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

GBP/USD extends losses on the second consecutive day, trading lower around 1.2390 during the Asian session on Thursday. The 1.2350 major level emerges as the key support, following the next support around the psychological level at 1.2300. Read More...
 
