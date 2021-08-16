Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher after positing the heaviest daily gains in three weeks

GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD

GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.

On the other hand, firmer growth numbers and a bit better virus conditions, not to forget to unlock plans, kept the British pound (GBP) on the upper hand. It’s worth noting that the UK is up for giving the first COVID-19 jabs to 16-17-year-old in England by 23 August, per Sky News.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3855
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3835
Daily SMA50 1.3889
Daily SMA100 1.3927
Daily SMA200 1.3778
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3875
Previous Daily Low 1.3791
Previous Weekly High 1.3894
Previous Weekly Low 1.3791
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3823
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3814
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.376
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.373
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3898
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3929
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3983

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound unable to attract buyers

The GBP/USD pair closed the week unchanged at 1.3867, recovering on the broad dollar’s weakness at the end of the week. The American came under selling pressure after US inflation gave signs of having reached a peak and as consumer sentiment plummeted amid the spread of the Delta variant. However, the pound was unable to attract substantial buying interest, as UK’s growth-related data came in mixed.

EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800

EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.

GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD

GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.

EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800

EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.

Shiba Inu price takes another jab at $0.0000112 as ShibaSwap rewards program delays

Shiba Inu price saw a period of extended stagnation while most of the cryptocurrency market rallied. However, this stagnation proved to be an accumulation and was followed by explosive price action.

Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?

The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...

