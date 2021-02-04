Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases further on zero rate worries

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling surrenders to dollar strength, can the BOE bail it out?

No fewer than ten million Brits have received vaccines – yet sterling has been unable to weather the dollar's strength. GBP/USD has reverted to levels seen in mid-January.

The dollar has been buoyed by rising US Treasury yields – as investors move away from bonds amid upbeat prospects for the world's largest economy. While President Joe Biden continues negotiating with moderates in both parties, House Democrats passed another hurdle en route to passing a large stimulus bill without Republican support. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling eases further on zero rate worries

Cable extends weakness (down 0.46% in Asia/early Europe) on Thursday and hit two-week low, following negative signal on eventual daily close below 20DMA.

The sentiment weakens further on growing worries that the Bank of England may introduce a zero rate, although most of economists expect no changes on today's BoE policy meeting, but some believe that the central bank would cut rate to zero and increase its QE program by 150 billion pounds.

Pound will get a shock if the BoE opts for 0.10% rate cut to zero and may accelerate lower in such scenario. Read more...

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3646.. Although cable recovered to 1.3683 in Asia on Wed, renewed selling pressured price to 1.3620 in Europe, failure to re-test Tue's 1.3611 low later lifted price to 1.3669/70 in NY morning on short covering.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Cable's rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then gain to a 2- 1/2 year peak at 1.3759 in late Jan suggests price would head to 1.3775, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 1.3955. Read more...