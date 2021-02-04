Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases further on zero rate worries

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling surrenders to dollar strength, can the BOE bail it out?
No fewer than ten million Brits have received vaccines – yet sterling has been unable to weather the dollar's strength. GBP/USD has reverted to levels seen in mid-January.
The dollar has been buoyed by rising US Treasury yields – as investors move away from bonds amid upbeat prospects for the world's largest economy. While President Joe Biden continues negotiating with moderates in both parties, House Democrats passed another hurdle en route to passing a large stimulus bill without Republican support. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Sterling eases further on zero rate worries
Cable extends weakness (down 0.46% in Asia/early Europe) on Thursday and hit two-week low, following negative signal on eventual daily close below 20DMA.
The sentiment weakens further on growing worries that the Bank of England may introduce a zero rate, although most of economists expect no changes on today's BoE policy meeting, but some believe that the central bank would cut rate to zero and increase its QE program by 150 billion pounds.
Pound will get a shock if the BoE opts for 0.10% rate cut to zero and may accelerate lower in such scenario. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3646.. Although cable recovered to 1.3683 in Asia on Wed, renewed selling pressured price to 1.3620 in Europe, failure to re-test Tue's 1.3611 low later lifted price to 1.3669/70 in NY morning on short covering.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Cable's rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then gain to a 2- 1/2 year peak at 1.3759 in late Jan suggests price would head to 1.3775, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 1.3955. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BoE set to rock GBP/USD on Super Thursday
The Bank of England is expected to leave its policy unchanged but report on negative interest rates and publish new forecasts. GBP/USD is on the back foot ahead of the event, due to dollar strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
EUR/USD slides below 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1.