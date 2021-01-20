Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from the intraday high amid coronavirus and Brexit concerns

GBP/USD: Off daily top above 1.3600, eyes UK CPI, Biden’s inaugural ceremony

GBP/USD drops to 1.3637 during Wednesday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the cable reverses intraday gains after recently rising for two consecutive days. Market’s cautious sentiment before Biden’s inauguration ceremony and the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) could be traced for the latest weakness in the pair prices. Also weighing on the quote could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit concerns.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3643 Today Daily Change 0.0008 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 1.3635 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3587 Daily SMA50 1.3442 Daily SMA100 1.3209 Daily SMA200 1.2924 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3636 Previous Daily Low 1.3576 Previous Weekly High 1.371 Previous Weekly Low 1.3451 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3613 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3599 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3595 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3555 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3534 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3656 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3676 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3717

GBP/USD Forecast: Modest advance as UK-covid situation improves

The GBP/USD pair regained the 1.3600 level at the beginning of the day amid broad dollar’s weakness, but spent most of the last two sessions consolidating, unable to extend gains. No relevant data was coming from the UK, while coronavirus-related news were a bit encouraging. The country reported roughly 33,3K new coronavirus contagions in the last 24 hours, far from the highs above 60K from a couple of weeks ago.

