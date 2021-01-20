Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from the intraday high amid coronavirus and Brexit concerns

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD: Off daily top above 1.3600, eyes UK CPI, Biden’s inaugural ceremony

GBP/USD drops to 1.3637 during Wednesday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the cable reverses intraday gains after recently rising for two consecutive days. Market’s cautious sentiment before Biden’s inauguration ceremony and the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) could be traced for the latest weakness in the pair prices. Also weighing on the quote could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit concerns.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3643
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3587
Daily SMA50 1.3442
Daily SMA100 1.3209
Daily SMA200 1.2924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3636
Previous Daily Low 1.3576
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3599
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3595
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3555
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3717

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Modest advance as UK-covid situation improves

The GBP/USD pair regained the 1.3600 level at the beginning of the day amid broad dollar’s weakness, but spent most of the last two sessions consolidating, unable to extend gains. No relevant data was coming from the UK, while coronavirus-related news were a bit encouraging. The country reported roughly 33,3K new coronavirus contagions in the last 24 hours, far from the highs above 60K from a couple of weeks ago.  

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.77 amid risk-on mood, ahead of Biden's inauguration

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.77 amid risk-on mood, ahead of Biden's inauguration

AUD/USD is extending gains above 0.7700 amid stimulus hopes-driven better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Looks north with falling wedge breakout on 4H

EUR/USD: Looks north with falling wedge breakout on 4H

EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern. The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal pattern.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse

Gold bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse

Gold prices are attempting to correct higher following strong daily supply. The 4-hour environment is bullish while the price holds above support. The price suffered a strong blow to the downside for which has been corrected twice.

Gold news

Biden inauguration & Bank of Canada: the odds of a micro cut

Biden inauguration & Bank of Canada: the odds of a micro cut

It’s a big week for the financial markets. With less than 24 hours to go before Trump leaves office, investors are optimistic. The rally in equities and currencies shows little concern about violence and punishing policies.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation

US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation

US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures