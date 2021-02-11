Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

Following its run-up to the 34-month high, GBP/USD recedes to 1.3830 amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04, at 1.3823 now.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls have no reason to give up

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3865, a fresh multi-year high this Wednesday, as the pound benefits from the broad dollar’s weakness in the absence of a relevant factor affecting the UK currency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s briefing on the coronavirus situation revealed that 13 million people had their first vaccine dose. Johnson added that people have to get used to the idea of revaccinating in autumn to respond to new virus strains.

