Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
Following its run-up to the 34-month high, GBP/USD recedes to 1.3830 amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04, at 1.3823 now.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls have no reason to give up
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3865, a fresh multi-year high this Wednesday, as the pound benefits from the broad dollar’s weakness in the absence of a relevant factor affecting the UK currency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s briefing on the coronavirus situation revealed that 13 million people had their first vaccine dose. Johnson added that people have to get used to the idea of revaccinating in autumn to respond to new virus strains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top
AUD/USD licks its wounds after the first negative daily performance in previous four. Risks dwindle following downbeat US CPI, Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, Biden-Xi call and US covid relief package news will be the key.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
Gold supported above key $1830 area but 200 and 50 DMAs blocking further gains
Spot gold prices were choppy on Wednesday, swinging between a roughly $20 range between the $1835 and $1855 levels, but still managed to close Wednesday’s session with gains of around 0.3%.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.