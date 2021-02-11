Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

Following its run-up to the 34-month high, GBP/USD recedes to 1.3830 amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04, at 1.3823 now.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls have no reason to give up

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3865, a fresh multi-year high this Wednesday, as the pound benefits from the broad dollar’s weakness in the absence of a relevant factor affecting the UK currency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s briefing on the coronavirus situation revealed that 13 million people had their first vaccine dose.  Johnson added that people have to get used to the idea of revaccinating in autumn to respond to new virus strains.

AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top

AUD/USD licks its wounds after the first negative daily performance in previous four. Risks dwindle following downbeat US CPI, Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, Biden-Xi call and US covid relief package news will be the key.

Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son

Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’. 

Gold supported above key $1830 area but 200 and 50 DMAs blocking further gains

Spot gold prices were choppy on Wednesday, swinging between a roughly $20 range between the $1835 and $1855 levels, but still managed to close Wednesday’s session with gains of around 0.3%.

GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.

US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.

