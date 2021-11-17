Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from one-week highs

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye Brexit headlines after hot UK inflation data

GBP/USD has edged higher in the early European session on Wednesday with the latest data from the UK revealing that inflation was stronger than expected in October.

The pair seems to be struggling to push higher, however, suggesting that investors are focused on Brexit headlines rather than the market pricing of a strong probability of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike in December. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from one-week highs, up little below mid-1.3400s

The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of the stronger UK CPI-inspired gains and was last seen trading below mid-1.3400s, still up nearly 0.15% for the day.

Having shown some resilience below the 1.3400 mark, the GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that consumer prices surged to 4.2% in October, marking the fastest pace since December 2011. Read more...

GBP/USD: On course for an eventual fall to a cluster of supports at 1.3189/35 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD extends its rejection from its now falling 200-day average with the past couple of weeks seeing a sharp acceleration lower for a break of the 1.3411 September low. The pair stays on course for an eventual fall to a cluster of supports at 1.3189/35, economists at Credit Suisse report.

“We maintain our core bearish outlook for a cluster of supports at 1.3189/35, including the 38.2% retracement of the 2020/2021 bull trend. We would look for this to then hold at first for a fresh consolidation phase. Should weakness directly extend, we see support next at 1.2855/29.” Read more...