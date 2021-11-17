Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from one-week highs

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye Brexit headlines after hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD has edged higher in the early European session on Wednesday with the latest data from the UK revealing that inflation was stronger than expected in October.
The pair seems to be struggling to push higher, however, suggesting that investors are focused on Brexit headlines rather than the market pricing of a strong probability of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike in December. Read more...
GBP/USD eases from one-week highs, up little below mid-1.3400s
The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of the stronger UK CPI-inspired gains and was last seen trading below mid-1.3400s, still up nearly 0.15% for the day.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.3400 mark, the GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that consumer prices surged to 4.2% in October, marking the fastest pace since December 2011. Read more...
GBP/USD: On course for an eventual fall to a cluster of supports at 1.3189/35 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD extends its rejection from its now falling 200-day average with the past couple of weeks seeing a sharp acceleration lower for a break of the 1.3411 September low. The pair stays on course for an eventual fall to a cluster of supports at 1.3189/35, economists at Credit Suisse report.
“We maintain our core bearish outlook for a cluster of supports at 1.3189/35, including the 38.2% retracement of the 2020/2021 bull trend. We would look for this to then hold at first for a fresh consolidation phase. Should weakness directly extend, we see support next at 1.2855/29.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3459
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3611
|Daily SMA50
|1.3651
|Daily SMA100
|1.3729
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3473
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3529
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
