Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from new multi-week high

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could retain control while 1.2400 stays intact

GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase at around 1.2400 on Thursday after staging a deep downward correction on Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical pictures suggests that the bullish bias stays intact.

Soft inflation readings from the UK weighed on Pound Sterling during the European trading hours on Wednesday and the US Dollar found a foothold later in the day after the data showed that Retail Sales declined less than expected in October. In turn, GBP/USD extended its downward correction in the second half of the day. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD outlook: GBP/USD eases from new multi-week high, deflated by economic data

Cable pulled back from new two-month high, posted after Thursday’s nearly 1.9% advance (the biggest daily gain in one year, deflated by stronger than expected drop in UK inflation last month and better than expected US retail sales, which counter the fresh signals that the Fed may start cutting interest rates in early Q2 2024.

The price fell back into daily Ichimoku cloud (cloud top lays at 1.2439, reinforced by 200DMA) with daily close below here to weaken near-term structure and risk deeper pullback. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling rally loses steam after UK inflation data

GBP/USD registered impressive gains on Tuesday and rose above 1.2500 for the first time in two months. With the Pound Sterling losing some interest following the UK inflation data early Wednesday, the pair erased a small portion of its recent gains.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.6% on a yearly basis in October, much softer than the 6.7% increase recorded in September. In the same period, the Retail Price Index rose 6.1%, compared to 8.9% in September, and the Producer Price Index - Input declined 2.6%. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.239
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.241
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2235
Daily SMA50 1.2258
Daily SMA100 1.2513
Daily SMA200 1.2441
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2502
Previous Daily Low 1.2404
Previous Weekly High 1.2429
Previous Weekly Low 1.2187
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2464
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2375
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.234
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2277
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2537
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2571

 

 

