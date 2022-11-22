GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to clear 1.1900 to extend recovery

GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound after having dropped below 1.1800 on Monday and continued to stretch higher in the early European session. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception is likely to continue to drive the pair's action. Meanwhile, the technical picture shows that GBP/USD is starting to attract buyers.

Safe-haven flows dominated the financial markets on the first trading day of the week as investors reacted to coronavirus news from China and the US Dollar (USD) outperformed its risk-sensitive rivals, such as the Pound Sterling (GBP). Read more...

GBP/USD eases from daily high, up a little around 1.1850 area amid modest USD downtick

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and retreats a few pips from the daily high, though lacks follow-through. The pair is currently placed just below the mid-1.1800s, up around 0.20% for the day, and remains at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.

The USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, eases from over a one-week high touched on Monday and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England will continue raising rates to combat stubbornly high inflation offer additional support to the Sterling. That said, any meaningful upside seems elusive, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the major. Read more...

GBP/USD still faces some consolidation near term – UOB

GBP/USD is now seen within the 1.1680-1.1940 range in the next few weeks, suggest Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group.

24-hour view: “Our view for GBP to consolidate between 1.1820 and 1.1940 yesterday was incorrect as it slumped to a low of 1.1780. Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved much. However, as long as 1.1880 is not breached (minor resistance is at 1.1855), GBP could retest the 1.1780 level before a more substantial rebound is likely. The next support at 1.1740 is unlikely to come into view.” Read more...