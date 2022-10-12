GBP/USD Forecast: Pound tries to turn bullish in volatile session

GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.1100 in the European morning after having suffered heavy losses during the Asian trading hours. The near-term technical outlook suggests that buyers have started to dominate the pair's action but the uncertainty surrounding the UK politics could cause investors to ignore technicals.

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said late Tuesday that pension fund managers and financial institutions have three days to readjust their positions before the emergency gilt-purchase programme comes to an end on Friday. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from daily high, still well bid around 1.1050 area as traders await FOMC minutes

The GBP/USD pair stages a goodish bounce from the 1.0925 area, or a nearly two-week high set earlier this Wednesday and snaps a five-day losing streak. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move and retreat around 40-50 pips from the vicinity of the 1.1100 round-figure mark.

The British pound attracts some buyers amid reports that the Bank might be willing to extend its purchases beyond Friday and prompts short-covering around the GBP/USD pair. This, along with subdued US dollar price action, offers additional support to the major. That said, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the central bank will stop buying UK government bonds on October 14. Apart from this, the dismal UK macro data contributes to capping the upside for the major. Read more...

GBP/USD dribbles around 1.1000 despite downbeat UK GDP, BOE’s bond-buying, Fed Minutes in focus

GBP/USD pays little heed to the UK’s downbeat economics for August as it seesaws around the 1.1000 threshold, snapping a five-day downtrend, as markets in London open for Wednesday’s trading. The reason could be linked to the softer yields and the hopes for extended stimulus from British authorities.

UK Gross Domestic Product dropped to -0.3% MoM in August versus 0.0% expected and 0.2% prior whereas the Industrial Production (IP) and Manufacturing Production (MP) also slumped into the negative territory during the stated month. Read more...