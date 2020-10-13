Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from 50% Fibonacci retracement to attack 1.3050

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 50% Fibonacci retracement to attack 1.3050

GBP/USD drops to 1.3045, down 0.12% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair justifies its U-turn from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the September month’s downside, which in turn suggests further weakness to come.

However, the 1.3000 round-figure and a joint of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2985 will challenge the bears during the pair’s further weakness.

Read more ...

The GBP/USD could be overwhelmed by the end of the week

The cable is set to have another turbulent week ahead. Protracted Brexit woes continue to exacerbate the underlying volatility currently affecting the British pound, as trade negotiations between the UK and the EU have reached a new impasse. Boris Johnson, who is playing a hard-line role opposite Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, has until this Friday (15th of October) to decide whether to break off the talks with his European counterparts.

Read more ...