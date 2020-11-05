Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dumps 50 pips on BoE rate cut

GBP/USD: Off lows, but weak tone persists on talk of BOE considering negative rates

While the GBP/USD pair has bounced from session lows, it is still trading in the red as the pound is struggling to draw strong bids on reports that the Bank of England (BOE) is considering implementing negative rates. At press time, the currency pair is trading near 1.2951, representing a 0.27% loss on the day.

The currency pair fell to a low of 1.2921 early Thursday after the Telegraph newspaper reported, without citing any sources, that the BOE is investigating the possibility of driving interest rates into negative territory. The European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of Japan, and Swiss National Bank have been running negative interest policies since at least 2016. However, the strategy has failed to boost inflation to the 2% target.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2956 Today Daily Change -0.0031 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 1.2987 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2992 Daily SMA50 1.2988 Daily SMA100 1.2887 Daily SMA200 1.2707 Levels Previous Daily High 1.314 Previous Daily Low 1.2915 Previous Weekly High 1.308 Previous Weekly Low 1.2881 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3054 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2888 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2788 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2662 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3113 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.324 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3339

GBP/USD dumps 50 pips on BoE rate cut to negative reports

The Bank of England is said to be mulling a controversial move into negative rates, as written in the UK's Telegraph. The subsequent reports from the UK's Sun that the BoE will move to - GBP150B of QE have triggered the stops on the short term charts.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England's forecasts are now certain to give new macro forecasts will a sharp deterioration in their analysis compared to the upbeat view on the recovery in August, potentially even harbouring a view of a negative print for the fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product print.

