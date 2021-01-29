Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 as USD holds firmer ahead of data

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts amid risk-off

GBP/USD is down on Friday, as the market’s mood soured again. The pair trades in the 1.3670 price zone, amid the persistent dollar’s demand in a risk-off scenario coupled with an empty UK macroeconomic calendar.

The pandemic situation in the UK has improved, but the country is not out of the woods, reporting over 20,000 new contagions per day throughout this week. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that an eternal lockdown is not the answer, but restrictions continue and will likely extend into February as the kingdom brace to vaccinate people. Delivery delays are getting authorities nervous worldwide, yet it is the current “normal.” Read more...

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 as USD holds firmer ahead of data

The buying interest around the US dollar remains unabated amid broad risk-aversion, knocking-off GBP/USD further towards the 1.3650 level.

The sell-off in the major gathers pace in the European session, as the equities shed nearly 1% due to concerns over the speculative trading seen on Wall Street stocks over the past few days. Also, the risk sentiment remains sour amid the covid vaccine row between the UK and European Union (EU). The production delays in the vaccines have triggered a dispute between the UK, EU and drugmaker over sufficient supply of the jabs in the Old Continent. Read more...

GBP/USD - 1.3715.. Although cable extended Wed's fall to 1.3651 at Asian open, then 1.3631 in Europe y'day, sterling later rallied on short covering due to usd's weakness after downbeat U.S. GDP n rise in U.S. stocks to 1.3745.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Read more...