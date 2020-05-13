Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops to test monthly lows under 1.2280

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Break of short-term support line probes three-week low under 1.2300

GBP/USD drops to 1.2257, intraday low of 1.2255, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently broke an upward sloping trend line from April 06 while trading near April 21 low.

Although nearly oversold RSI conditions signal a pause in selling around the late-April low close to 1.2250/45, pair’s further downside can challenge the April month low near 1.2165.

GBP/USD drops to test monthly lows under 1.2280 as pound slides across the board

The GBP/USD peaked on European hours at 1.2376 but since then it has constantly been falling. Recently it reached at 1.2266 a fresh daily low, matching the monthly low (May 7). It is under pressure on the back of a weaker pound. EUR/GBP climbed to the highest in three weeks near 0.8850.

US data released on Tuesday showed the US CPI dropped to 0.3% (annual) in April, below expectations. It was the lowest reading since 2015. Market participants ignored the report. The same will likely happen on Wednesday with the PPI.

