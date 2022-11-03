GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks vulnerable as BoE decision looms

GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks at around 1.1250. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh on the pair as investors wait for the Bank of England (BoE) to announce its policy decisions.

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks during the press conference provided a boost to the dollar on Wednesday and forced GBP/USD to close in negative territory. Although the Fed statement revived optimism for a less-aggressive hawkish outlook by noting that policy lags will be taken into account in determining the pace of rate hikes, Powell reaffirmed markets that they need to continue to tighten the policy. Read more...

GBP/USD drops to fresh two-week low post-BoE, focus shifts to Bailey's press conference

The GBP/USD pair adds to its heavy intraday losses and drops a fresh two-week low after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. Spot prices, however, show some resilience below the 1.1200 mark and quickly bounce back closer to mid-1.1200s in the last hour.

As was widely anticipated, the UK central bank decided to raise interest rates by 75 bps - the biggest hike since 1989. In the accompanying policy statement, the BoE indicates a lower terminal rate than the 5.20% currently priced in the markets. This, along with a bleak outlook for the UK economy, prompts fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair amid strong follow-through US Dollar buying. Read more...

GBPUSD to tank towards 1.1250 on a 50 bps BoE surprise – ING

Economists at ING expect the Bank of England (BoE) to surprise with just a 50 bps hike. Therefore, the GBPUSD pair could plummet to the 1.1250 area.

“The BoE will only hike 50 bps. The consensus 75bp hike would end up seeing UK CPI undershooting the BoE's 2% target in 2025. In other words, the BoE does not need to increase the pace of tightening right now.”

“The FX options market attaches a 150 pip GBPUSD range to today's event risk. That could see GBPUSD trading back to the 1.1250 area if we are right with our BoE call. EURGBP could trade back to 0.87 too.” Read more...