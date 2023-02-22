Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops to 1.2075-70 area

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers turn hesitant as Pound Sterling retreats below 1.2100
GBP/USD has turned south and declined below 1.2100 early Wednesday after having registered strong gains on Tuesday. The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum and buyers could remain on the sidelines unless the pair manages to reclaim 1.2100.
The upbeat PMI data from the UK revived hawkish Bank of England (BOE) bets and provided a boost to Pound Sterling during the European trading hours on Tuesday. According to Reuters, money markets are currently seeing a 70% probability of the BOE raising its policy rate to 4.75% this summer, compared to 40% before last week's soft UK inflation data. Read more...
GBP/USD drops to 1.2075-70 area, erodes a part of Tuesday’s upbeat UK PMI-inspired gains
The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.2135 region and drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2080-1.2075 region, down nearly 0.30% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak.
The US Dollar (USD) remains pinned near a six-week top amid expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the markets are now pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at each of the next two FOMC policy meetings in March and May. The bets were lifted by strong US PMI prints on Tuesday, which showed that business activity unexpectedly rebounded to an eight-month high in February. Read more...
GBP/USD: Scope for dips back below the 1.20 level in the weeks ahead – Rabobank
The British Pound registered impressive gains on the back of upbeat economic news on Wednesday. Nonetheless, economists at Rabobank expect the GBP to weaken as the UK still faces a lineup of sour economic fundamentals.
“Despite Tuesday’s better news, we remain unconvinced about the UK’s current fundamental backdrop. In the absence of a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, we expect upside flurries in GBP to be short-lived.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2104
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2169
|Daily SMA50
|1.2164
|Daily SMA100
|1.1916
|Daily SMA200
|1.1937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1986
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.185
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2336
