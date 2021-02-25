Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops sharply to low 1.4000s as US bond yields surge

GBP/USD drops sharply to low 1.4000s as US bond yields surge

GBP/USD sold off sharply over the past few hours, dropping from session highs in the 1.4180s set shortly after the start of US trade to hit session lows at bang on 1.4000 in recent trade. The pair is now consolidating just to the south of the 1.4050 mark and trades lower by about 0.75% or over 100 pips on the day. Thursday is shaping up to be cables worst day since 15 January, though on the month, the pair still trades over 2.5% higher.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4024 Today Daily Change -0.0113 Today Daily Change % -0.80 Today daily open 1.4137 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3842 Daily SMA50 1.3692 Daily SMA100 1.3436 Daily SMA200 1.3112 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4243 Previous Daily Low 1.4082 Previous Weekly High 1.4036 Previous Weekly Low 1.383 Previous Monthly High 1.3759 Previous Monthly Low 1.3451 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4182 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4144 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4065 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3994 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3905 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4226 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4315 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4387

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar’s demand finally taking its toll on the pair

The GBP/USD pair fell in the final hours of US trading, ending the day in the red around 1.4040. The pair bared quite well with the dollar’s demand, but the greenback found strength in soaring US Treasury yields after a 7-year bond auction resulted at 1.19% vs 1.14% ahead of the event. The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer, preventing the pound from advancing further despite the broad dollar weakens, as the UK currency is largely overbought. On a positive note, UK´s chief medical officials recommended downgrading the coronavirus alert level as pressure on the health system recedes. The UK will publish February Nationwide Housing Prices on Friday, hardly a market mover.

