Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops further from monthly highs

GBP/USD snaps four-day uptrend on EU’s fresh Brexit proposals
GBP/USD dropped from 1.3264 to 1.3230 within a few minutes during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable’s reaction was mainly to the Times headlines suggesting the European Union’s (EU) push for the no-deal preparations.
Although the recent updates concerning the Brexit talks have been positive, the piece cites the frustrations of several policymakers from Europe that will demand the European Commission to publish no-deal plans, per the news. Netherland, France and Belgium are among the top-tier push the bloc.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside
Having slipped from 1.3312, GBP/USD wavers around 1.3270 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cable highlights a short-term ascending triangle formation on the four-hour (4H) chart.
Considering the latest pullback in RSI from almost overbought conditions, coupled with the failures to cross 1.3315/10 area, GBP/USD sellers can attempt confirming the bearish chart pattern. As a result, a break below the upward sloping trend line from November 02, near 1.3220 now, becomes the key.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
