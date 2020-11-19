Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops further from monthly highs

GBP/USD snaps four-day uptrend on EU’s fresh Brexit proposals

GBP/USD dropped from 1.3264 to 1.3230 within a few minutes during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable’s reaction was mainly to the Times headlines suggesting the European Union’s (EU) push for the no-deal preparations.

Although the recent updates concerning the Brexit talks have been positive, the piece cites the frustrations of several policymakers from Europe that will demand the European Commission to publish no-deal plans, per the news. Netherland, France and Belgium are among the top-tier push the bloc.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside

Having slipped from 1.3312, GBP/USD wavers around 1.3270 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cable highlights a short-term ascending triangle formation on the four-hour (4H) chart.

Considering the latest pullback in RSI from almost overbought conditions, coupled with the failures to cross 1.3315/10 area, GBP/USD sellers can attempt confirming the bearish chart pattern. As a result, a break below the upward sloping trend line from November 02, near 1.3220 now, becomes the key.

