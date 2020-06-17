Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops for the second day in a row, continues on corrective mode

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias, heads for a test of 1.2500

The daily chart shows still more slides likely but pound is holding above the key 20-day moving average and on top or the 1.2500 horizontal support area and above an uptrend line.

A firm slide below 1.2500 would suggests a test of the mentioned trendline near 1.2440 that if broken would leave GBP/SUD vulnerable to more losses.

GBP/USD: Momentum indicators appear to be at an infection point

The important near term levels to keep note of on Cable are support at $1.2450 and resistance of $1.2645. As Cable picked up on Monday, the strong positive candle left the formation of a four week uptrend in its wake. This trendline sits at $1.2475 today. Although this has lent a positive bias to the outlook, the bulls will have been disappointed by the failure to close back above $1.2645 yesterday. The ensuing negative candlestick and early slip lower today leaves a far more uncertain near term outlook for Cable. The trendline needs to hold initially, but if the support at $1.2450 breaks then any positive bias, within what is still a medium term range $1.2075/$1.2810, will be lost.

