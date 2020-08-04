GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears firming up the grip below 1.3100

GBP/USD eases to 1.3070 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Cable prints the third day of losses after it took a U-turn from March top during Friday. The weakness takes clues from a recent break below a short-term ascending trend line stretched from July 23. The pair currently targets to revisit 1.3000 round-figure comprising horizontal support, a break of which could direct the sellers towards a 200-HMA level of 1.2925.

However, any more downside past-1.2925 will make the quote vulnerable to test 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 22-31 upside, at 1.2845. Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance near 1.3106 limits the pair’s immediate upside ahead of the March month’s top close to 1.3200.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls would have better chances once above 1.3110

The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.3070 price zone ahead of the Asian opening, barely down for a second consecutive day, and up from an intraday low of 1.3004. The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 53.3 in July, missing the market’s expectations and below the preliminary estimate of 53.6. The soft figure exacerbated Pound’s decline particularly as the greenback was trading with a firmer tone. The pair’s bounce from the mentioned daily low had more to do with speculative interest moving away from the dollar and into high-yielding assets.

