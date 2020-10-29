Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops below the 20-day moving average for the first time in a month

GBP/USD remains under pressure after hitting weekly lows at 1.2880

The GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2880, the lowest level in almost two weeks and then trimmed losses, rising above 1.2900. As of writing, it trades at 1.2915, down 75 pips for the day, about to post the fifth daily loss out of the last six trading days.

A stronger US dollar is the key driver in the decline of GBP/USD. Risk aversion boosted the demand for the greenback. Economic data from the US came in better-than-expected but offer no extra support to the greenback.

GBP/USD analysis: Tests resistance area

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate resumed to trade within the medium-term ascending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the currency pair could target the psychological level at 1.3100.

