Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Drops below the 100-DMA as bears eye 1.2000

By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops below the 100-DMA as bears eye 1.2000

The Pound Sterling (GBP) capped its fall against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday at around the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2028, though the GBP/USD remains below the latter. That said, a GBP/USD daily close would keep bears hopeful of testing the 1.2000 figure. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD hovers around 1.2024 after hitting a daily high of 1.2077. Read More...

GBP/USD regains some composure and bounces off lows near 1.2020

The British pound manages to somewhat shrug off the current dollar strength and motivates GBP/USD to rebound from earlier lows near 1.2020 on Monday. Read More...
 

GBP/USD rangebound in mid-1.2000s, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers near the 1.2030-1.2025 region and stages a modest recovery from a one-month low touched earlier this Monday. The pair hovers near the daily top, around the 1.2060 area through the first half of the European session, though lacks follow-through amid strong follow-through US Dollar buying. From a technical standpoint the short-term trend has flipped bearish suggesting lower prices are in store.  Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2019
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.205
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2289
Daily SMA50 1.219
Daily SMA100 1.1804
Daily SMA200 1.1955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2266
Previous Daily Low 1.205
Previous Weekly High 1.2418
Previous Weekly Low 1.205
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2183
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1979
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1907
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2194
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2337
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2409

 

 

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD trades below 0.6900 as investors await RBA’s announcement Premium

AUD/USD trades below 0.6900 as investors await RBA’s announcement

The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6854, recovering ahead of the US close but holding sub-0.6900. A dismal market mood and the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision are weighing on the pair.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bounces after flirting with 1.0700, remains pressured Premium

EUR/USD bounces after flirting with 1.0700, remains pressured

EUR/USD trades below 1.0750 for the first time since early January, as demand for the American Dollar persisted in a risk-averse scenario. Poor European data added to the Euro's weakness.

EUR/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD poised to challenge $1,860 support Premium

Gold: XAU/USD poised to challenge $1,860 support

Spot gold remains under selling pressure after falling to $1,860.20 a troy ounce at the beginning of the day. The bright metal peaked on Monday at $1,881.35, from where it resumed its decline amid the broad US Dollar demand. 

Gold News

Can the bond market sell-off negatively impact Binance Coin price?

Can the bond market sell-off negatively impact Binance Coin price?

Binance Coin (BNB) price must see quite a few crypto traders puzzled this morning when looking at the charts. With several cryptocurrencies slipping lower, the risk is increasing that cryptocurrencies are lagging on the overall market reaction in the wake of the strong US job numbers.

Read more

Soft landing, really?

Soft landing, really?

S&P 500 started a brief correction on NFPs outdoing expectations, with other data confirming job market tightness as much as Dec NFPs upward revision to 260K. 

Read more

