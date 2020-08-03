Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops below 1.3100 after Friday’s shooting star candlestick

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops below 1.3100 after Friday’s shooting star candlestick

GBP/USD declines to 1.3065, down 0.18% on a day, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. The quote’s latest moves follow Friday’s bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart. The same gains support from oversold RSI conditions to favor the sellers.

As a result, the Cable is likely to extend its recent weakness towards the resistance-turned-support line from mid-April, currently around 1.2975. However, 1.3000 round-figures might offer immediate support.

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar’s weakness continues to provide support

The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3169 on Friday, its highest since last March, to close the day unchanged, but the week with solid gains at 1.3085. The pair was driven mostly by the greenback, which remained weak after the events that took place in the US on Thursday, with a dovish Federal Reserve and Q2 GDP contracting a record 32.9% in the three months to June.

