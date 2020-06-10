Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops and pops as markets digest the statement and decision

GBP/USD drops and pops to test 1.28 the figure on dovish Fed

At the time of writing, GBP/USD has made a round trip on the release of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and has rallied to a high of 1.2802.

The Fed has left rates on hold, which was as expected. Markets were looking for more concrete guidance on the pace of Treasury buying.

Read more...

GBP/USD: Impressive intraday rally saves Cable from forming a key reversal signal [Video]

An impressive intraday rally saved Cable from forming a key reversal signal yesterday and means that the bulls are still in control of the outlook. A third consecutive close above $1.2645 validates the breakout, especially with intraday pullbacks seen in the past two sessions. Cable has now formed nine positive closes in a row and another early breakout this morning opens the prospect that today could be the tenth. However, the bulls have had a warning. With momentum still stretched, the initial emergence of selling pressure yesterday is a caveat to the bull run (even if it amounted to little by the close yesterday).

Read more...