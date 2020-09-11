Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Dropped to 1.2800

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears eyeing a break below 200-DMA/61.8% Fibo. confluence support
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2865 region and drooped to fresh seven-week lows during the early European session on Friday. The intraday positive move was supported by a weaker US dollar, which was being weighed down by the emergence of some fresh buying around the shared currency and the deadlocked over the new US fiscal stimulus measures. It is worth recalling that the US Senate on Thursday rejected a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid. Democrats voted to block the legislation on the grounds that the package was too small to tackle the scale of the downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, growing fears of a hard Brexit continued undermining the British pound and kept a lid on any meaningful recovery. Britain unveiled draft legislation, which acknowledged that some powers conferred by the legislation might be inconsistent with international law. The European Union took a firm stance and threatened to pursue legal action against the UK over breach of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (BWA) if it doesn’t drop the so-called Internal Market Bill. Read More...
GBP/USD analysis: Dropped to 1.2800
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate dropped to the 1.2800 level.
Given that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-hour moving average near 1.2920, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. Note that the pair could gain support from the monthly S3 and Fibo 61.80% at 1.2700.
If the given support holds, it is likely that the British Pound could trade sideways against the US Dollar within the following trading session. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Bears are taking a breather after 1.5% fall on Thursday
Cable is consolidating above new six-week low (1.2773) in early Friday's trading, following previous day's 1.5% fall.
Sterling came under increased pressure on Brexit turmoil, with the latest steps of Britain in attempts to break existing deal and subsequent reaction from the EU, further souring the sentiment.
Current action is likely to mark a pause in recent fall, as the speed and steepness of bearish acceleration from 1.3482 peak, weighs heavily and suggests limited recovery before bears fully regain control.
Massive weekly bearish candle (the pair is on track for the biggest weekly drop since mid-March) adds to negative pressure. Read More...
