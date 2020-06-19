Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dropped significantly [Video]

Cable is building a corrective move [Video]

The Bank of England was optimistic yesterday, but perhaps too much so. The market has taken a different view of sterling. After an initial pop to the upside, a decisive move lower for sterling yesterday completed another bearish candle on Cable and a two week low. Breaching the $1.2450/$1.2500 support band now leaves this as an area of overhead supply for a near term rebound which we are seeing today. The daily momentum indicators are tracking decisively lower now and having also broken the support of a near five week uptrend, Cable is building a corrective move. Lower highs (the latest at $1.2685) and lower lows are the building blocks of a new trend (although this would admittedly be within the re-affirmed range of $1.2075/$1.2810). Read More...

GBP/USD analysis: Dropped significantly

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate dropped to the support formed by the Fibo 50.00% and the weekly S1 at 1.2420. During Friday morning, the rate was testing the given level.

If the predetermined support holds, it is likely that a reversal north could occur. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that the currency pair could exceed the 55-hour SMA near 1.2500. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Post-BoE negative sentiment remains in play despite upbeat UK retail sales

Cable extends weakness on Friday after recovery attempt on much better than expected UK retail sales were short-lived.

Near-term sentiment remains weak as Bank of England’s decision to increase QE program by 100 billion pounds and hints of slowing down its assets purchases, fueled Thursday’s nearly 1% fall.

Friday’s action is weighed by long bearish candle of the previous day and close below 1.2443 support (50% retracement of 1.2074/1.2813) and fresh push lower is now pressuring key Fibo support at 1.2356 (Fibo 61.8%) after taking out converged 30/55DMA’s (1.2413). Read More...