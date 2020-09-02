Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dropped below 1.3300 during the American session

The GBP/USD is shooting for the stars

The GBP/USD gave contrarian traders another reason to be excited yesterday when it suddenly changed course and started depreciating. What is even more interesting is that it did so in a spectacular fashion - by developing a very easily discernible 'Shooting Star' candle on the daily chart, which represents a classic trend reversal pattern. This has excited bears who have been waiting for the emergence of a correction since late-August.

GBP/USD drops below 1.3300 on dovish BoE commentary, USD strength

The dovish commentary from Bank of England (BoE) officials seems to be weighing on the British pound on Wednesday. While presenting the BoE's annual report, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said that the BoE could step up the pace of quantitative easing (QE) significantly if needed. "We have headroom to do materially more QE," Ramsden added. "We could do it fast if market dysfunction required it."

