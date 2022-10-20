GBP/USD Outlook: Bears look to seize control below 1.1200 amid UK political crisis

The GBP/USD pair remains depressed for the third straight day on Thursday and drops to the lower end of its weekly trading range despite a modest US dollar downtick. That said, the UK political crisis acts as a headwind for the British pound and keeps spot prices below mid-1.1200s through the first half of the European session. After being forced to resign, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman launched a stinging attack on Prime Minister Liz Truss. Moreover, reports indicate that lawmakers will try to oust the recently-elected British Prime Minister in the wake of the recent tax cut fiasco. Read more...

Will GBP/USD drop towards the 1.1150 level?

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that GBP lost ground against USD in the past few days and that the FX pair is currently trading close to its support level at around 1.1217. Today, if it will manage to hold the rate above its support level which is located at around 1.12, we could see it rising towards its resistance level at around 1.1350 otherwise it should drop towards its next support level at around 1.1150. Read more...

GBP/USD remains vulnerable, though volatility will drift lower – SocGen

GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.1200 as the UK political drama deepens. The British pound remains vulnerable as market pricing for rate hikes looks excessive, Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist at Société Générale, reports.

“The UK political soap opera continues, but Jeremy Hunt’s appointment as Chancellor has separated the politics from economic policy.” Read more...