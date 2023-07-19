Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drifts lower for the fourth straight day

GBP/USD portrays the pre-data anxiety of the Cable pair traders as it seesaws around 1.3030 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, following a three-day downtrend. In doing so, the Pound Sterling prods the bears jostling with the bulls who refreshed the 15-month high in the last week.

The US Dollar (USD) gains some positive traction and looks to build on the overnight bounce from a 15-month low, which, in turn, exerts downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Data released on Tuesday showed that the core US Retail Sales - excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services - remained resilient in June and raised doubts if the Federal Reserve (Fed) will commit to a more dovish policy stance. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the Greenback. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Wednesday and retreats further from its highest level since April 2022, around the 1.3140 region touched last week. The steady descent drags spot prices to a four-day low during the Asian session, though bulls manage to defend the 1.3000 psychological mark, at least for the time being.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.